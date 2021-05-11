Arkansas governor forms panel on state's share of virus aid

Hutchinson said he hoped to visit with the Biden administration about its guidance that the funds can't be used to pay for tax cuts. The governor has said he plans to call a special session of the Legislature in the fall to take up income tax proposals, but said that the reductions would not be paid for by the relief money.

The governor also said the Pfizer vaccine will be available for 12- to 15-year-olds in the state once a federal advisory committee issues recommendations for using the two-dose vaccine. The move will open the vaccine up to another 160,000 people in the state.

The vaccine will be available in every county, and the state is talking with several districts about holding on-site clinics, said Col. Robert Ator, who is coordinating the state's vaccination program.

Nearly 37% of the state's population has received at least one virus vaccine dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hutchinson has said he wants half the state at least partially vaccinated in three months.

Arkansas' virus cases on Tuesday rose by 233 to 337,819, the Department of Health said. The state's COVID-19 deaths increased by six to 5,770 and hospitalizations remained unchanged at 169.

