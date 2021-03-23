Arkansas governor: No local mask mandates when state's ends

Arkansas' virus cases and hospitalizations continued to drop on Tuesday. The state's COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 11 to 173. Its active virus cases, meaning ones that don't include people who have died or recovered, dropped by 69 to 2,263.

Overall, the state's virus cases rose by 239 to 328,946 total since the pandemic began. The state reported three new COVID-19 deaths, bringing its total to 5,547.

Hutchinson said he hoped to further expand the vaccine's eligibility, but said there are still backlogs of people eligible in parts of the state, including urban areas and its northwest region. More than 1 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We want to get a greater percent of those that are 1C done before we move on, but stay tuned," Hutchinson said. “I expect we'll be able to move that direction in the near future."

Hutchinson last week expanded the vaccine eligibility to an additional 1 million people, including food servers. Others in the state eligible for the vaccine include those at least 65 years old, teachers, health care workers and law enforcement.