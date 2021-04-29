Arkansas governor OKs ban on local, state mask mandates

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law Thursday legislation to ban state or local mask mandates for preventing the spread of the coronavirus, even though the prohibition will not take effect until later this summer.

Hutchinson last month dropped the state's mandate, but cities including Fayetteville and Little Rock were allowed to keep their requirements in place.

The bill is the latest measure the Republican governor has signed to curb the state’s restrictions because of the pandemic. Hutchinson Wednesday signed bills prohibiting the state and local governments from requiring vaccinations against the virus or “vaccine passports" to access services.

The mask mandate ban does not prevent businesses from imposing their own requirements, unlike an earlier version of the bill Hutchinson had said he would veto. The new law doesn't take effect until late July at the earliest.

Hutchinson cited the delay in the prohibition taking effect and its exemption of private businesses.