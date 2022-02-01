 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Arkansas governor: Outside groups paid for $32K in travel

  • Updated
  • 0

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has reported that outside groups paid for more than $32,000 of his travel expenses outside the state last year.

Hutchinson reported the trips on his annual statement of financial interest filed last week. Monday was the deadline for state elected officials to file the forms, which detail their income as well as gifts they received.

More than a third of the travel Hutchinson reported was covered by the Arkansas Economic Development Foundation, which paid more than $11,000 for his trade mission to Israel last year. The foundation also paid travel expenses for trips he took to Texas and California.

The state Republican Party paid nearly $8,600 for a trip Hutchinson took to Nashville for a Republican Governors Association. The RGA spent more than $7,800 combined for travel expenses for Hutchinson for the Nashville trip, the group's annual conference in Phoenix and an executive roundtable in Colorado.

Other groups paying for trips included the National Governors Association, which Hutchinson chairs, and America Strong and Free, an advocacy group the Republican governor formed last year.

People are also reading…

Aside from the travel expenses, Hutchinson reported about $7,600 worth of gifts that he and first lady Susan Hutchinson received last year. They include an honorary membership to Pinnacle Country Club valued at $2,771. The first lady received $2,800 in attire from Michael Toccin, who the governor's office identified as a longtime friend of the Hutchinson family.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's secretary of state said Thursday that reparations for African Americans should be limited to people whose forbears were kidnapped from their homeland, stripped of their ancestry and left with nothing after generations of forced labor.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Ukraine crisis updates: What to know as tensions rise

Ukraine crisis updates: What to know as tensions rise

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The United States and NATO have made no concessions to the main Russian demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine, including giving Moscow a guarantee that its western neighbor can never join the alliance.

Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to use his annual budget address Wednesday to offer consumers relief from soaring inflation by lifting or rebating some of the biggest pains in the pocketbook — taxes paid in the grocery checkout line, at the gas pump and to the property tax collector.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lunar New Year celebrations hit NYC streets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News