Arkansas governor pushes mask law change, despite resistance

Hutchinson is focusing on schools with students under the age of 12, since they're not currently eligible for vaccinations. Arkansas has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, with only about 36% of the state's population fully vaccinated against the virus.

Arkansas has seen a 517% increase in the number of virus cases among people under the age of 18 between April and July, the state's top health official said. Nineteen percent of the state's virus cases are among that age group.

“We have a group of individuals who are extremely susceptible to infection because they do not have eligibility for the vaccine,” Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero.

The Marion School District, in east Arkansas, already has at least 428 staff and students who have quarantined because of an outbreak of the virus, The school district, which began classes last week, said more than two dozen students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Amending the mask law has stiff GOP opposition in the Legislature and getting the two-thirds support in the House and Senate to change the law before school starts statewide faces an uphill battle. The Republican leader of the state Senate told reporters the proposal doesn't even have a simple majority in his chamber.