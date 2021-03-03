Arkansas governor signs Stand Your Ground bill into law

“The evidence is stunningly clear: this law will make Arkansas less safe,” said Kate Fletcher, a volunteer with the Arkansas chapter of Moms Demand Action, said in a statement released by the group.

At least 28 states have “Stand your Ground" laws, according to the Giffords Center to Prevent Gun Violence. The most recent was signed into law by Ohio's governor earlier this year. Arkansas' law won't take effect until 90 days after the Legislature adjourns this year's session.

The bill had the backing of the National Rifle Association. Some conservative lawmakers tried unsuccessfully to loosen the restrictions even further by expanding where lethal force could be used in self defense.

“Victims have little time to react when confronted with a criminal attack, they should not be required to try and run away before defending themselves," Jason Ouimet, executive director of the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action, said in a statement.

Hutchinson tried to connect the legislation to another bill he's advocating that would impose additional penalties for committing crimes against someone because of their race, sex, sexual orientation or other characteristics. That measure has faced stiff opposition from some Republicans, including the sponsor of the Stand Your Ground measure.