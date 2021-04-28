Arkansas governor to sign bill nullifying gun restrictions

Unlike the bill Hutchinson vetoed last week, the one passed Wednesday only deals with new restrictions and not ones that were put in place before this year. It also eliminates criminal penalties that would have been imposed on law enforcement officers who don't comply with the Arkansas statute.

Hutchinson, prosecutors and law enforcement groups said the previous bill would have jeopardized hundreds of criminal cases and threatened public safety.

Supporters of the nullification measures have compared them to states that have legalized medical or recreational marijuana, despite the drug being illegal at the federal level.

“We are a country based on freedom and when our freedoms are threatened we must take action through the tools within our U.S. Constitution and our Arkansas constitution to protect those freedoms,” Republican state Sen. Missy Irvin, a bill sponsor, said early Wednesday.

But opponents have called the bill ambiguous, noting it doesn't say who will determine which of the new restrictions violate the state constitution's and U.S. Constitution's right to bear arms. They've also said it would run afoul of the Constitution's clause that federal law supersedes state law.