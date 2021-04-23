 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arkansas governor vetoes bill nullifying gun restrictions
0 comments
AP

Arkansas governor vetoes bill nullifying gun restrictions

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday vetoed legislation that would prohibit local police from enforcing federal gun laws, saying the measure would jeopardize law enforcement and the public.

The Republican governor rejected the measure sent him by the majority-GOP Legislature that would have imposed criminal fines on state and local officers for assisting with enforcing federal firearms restrictions that the bill's backers say infringe on the Second Amendment.

The Legislature could still enact the bill by overriding Hutchinson's veto through a simple majority vote.

“The partnership between state and federal law enforcement officers is essential for the safety of Arkansas citizens," Hutchinson wrote in a letter to legislative leaders. “This bill will break that partnership and put the safety of Arkansans at risk."

Lawmakers in more than a dozen states have introduced similar bills this year seeking to nullify federal gun laws. Arizona earlier this month enacted a nullification measure similar to the one Hutchinson vetoed. And several states passed nullification laws under then-President Barack Obama, but judges have found them unconstitutional.

Hutchinson, a former federal prosecutor and Homeland Security official, said the bill would jeopardize hundreds of federal criminal cases and could allow offenders to sue Arkansas law enforcement for assisting federal officers.

“I will continue to push back against federal overreach and regulation, but criminalizing cooperation with the federal government is not the solution," he wrote.

The veto is Hutchinson's latest rebuke of legislative Republicans, who have sent him a series of “culture wars” measures. The governor earlier this month vetoed legislation banning gender confirming treatments for transgender youth, but lawmakers easily overrode him the next day and enacted the ban.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The show must go on: 50,000 fans prepare for NZ concert

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
National Politics

White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as his administration tries to overcome diminishing demand for the shots. The moves came as Biden celebrated reaching his latest goal of administering 200 million coronavirus doses in his first 100 days in office.

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense
National Politics

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense

  • Updated

The Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January created a trove of self-incriminating evidence, thoroughly documenting their actions and words in videos and social media posts. Now some of the camera-toting people in the crowd are claiming they were only there to record history as journalists, not to join a deadly insurrection.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News