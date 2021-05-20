Arkansas governor: Virus emergency declaration to end

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday said he won't seek another extension of the emergency he declared because of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing it to expire at the end of the month.

Hutchinson said the the declaration that he first issued March 11, 2020, because of the pandemic will expire May 30.

“The public health concerns remain, and everyone in Arkansas needs to continue to take the virus seriously and to act accordingly," Hutchinson said at a news conference. “The fact that I'm ending the public health emergency should not diminish anyone's intensity on the need to get a vaccination, or the need to protect from the virus that is still remaining in parts of our communities."

The Republican governor had already lifted the restrictions he had issued because of the virus, including a statewide mask mandate. Lawmakers this year also placed new limits on his emergency powers, expanding their ability to end declarations and orders issued because of them.

A new law will also take effect in late July that will ban statewide or local mask mandates.