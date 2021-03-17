Arkansas gun rights activist to challenge Sen. Boozman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas gun rights activist who ran unsuccessfully for governor three years ago said Wednesday that she's challenging Sen. John Boozman in the state's Republican primary in 2022.

Jan Morgan said she will run against Boozman, who is seeking his third term next year. Former President Donald Trump last week endorsed Boozman's reelection bid.

But Morgan accused Boozman of not being conservative enough and criticized his votes certifying President Joe Biden's victory over Trump in the November election. The House and Senate in January overwhelmingly rejected objections to the results in two states.

“When the going got tough, he exited the ring," Morgan said in a video announcing her bid on YouTube.

Boozman's campaign called the incumbent lawmaker a “strong, conservative leader" and touted his endorsements from Trump, fellow Sen. Tom Cotton and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.