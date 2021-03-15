Arkansas House OKs allowing conscience objections by doctors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas House on Monday approved legislation that would allow doctors to refuse to treat someone because of religious or moral objections, a proposal that opponents say would give broad powers to discriminate against patients.

The majority-Republican House voted 72-20 for the measure, which says health care workers and institutions have the right to not participate in non-emergency treatments that violate their conscience. The bill goes back to the Senate, which last month approved an earlier version of the legislation.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has not said whether he supports the bill and said Monday he was still reviewing the measure. Similar proposals stalled in the Legislature in 2017 and 2019.

Opponents of the bill called it a part of a trend of measures discriminating against LGBTQ people that are advancing in the Legislature. Others include bills that would prohibit transgender girls and women from participating in school sports consistent with their gender identity and banning gender confirming treatments for minors.