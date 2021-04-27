 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arkansas House rejects bill cutting early voting by 1 day
0 comments
AP

Arkansas House rejects bill cutting early voting by 1 day

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas House on Tuesday rejected legislation to cut early voting in the state by a day.

The House voted down the measure 39-43. The Senate last week had approved the bill, which would have eliminated early voting on the day before primaries and general elections.

Supporters of the bill had argued the change was needed to give poll workers a break between early voting and election day. But opponents had argued that it would remove an opportunity to vote for people who couldn't make it to the polls at other times.

The measure was among several voting changes proposed in the majority-Republican Legislature this year. Gov. Asa Hutchinson earlier this month signed legislation to prohibit someone from being within 100 feet of the primary exterior entrance to a polling site while voting is occurring unless entering or leaving the building “for lawful purposes.”

Hutchinson earlier this year also approved a change to the state’s voter ID law that removed the ability for people without identification to cast a ballot if they sign a sworn statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 27

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
National Politics

White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as his administration tries to overcome diminishing demand for the shots. The moves came as Biden celebrated reaching his latest goal of administering 200 million coronavirus doses in his first 100 days in office.

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved
National Politics

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved

  • Updated

BOSTON (AP) — A very strange thing happened on the internet the day President Joe Biden was sworn in. A shadowy company residing at a shared workspace above a Florida bank announced to the world’s computer networks that it was now managing a colossal, previously idle chunk of the internet owned by the U.S. Department of Defense.

+15
Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit
National Politics

Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — World leaders shared tales of climate-friendly breakthroughs — and feverish quests for more — to close President Joe Biden's virtual global climate summit on Friday, from Kenyans abandoning kerosene lanterns for solar to Israeli start-ups straining for more efficient storage batteries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News