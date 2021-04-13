 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arkansas lawmakers approve changes to state's election laws
0 comments
AP

Arkansas lawmakers approve changes to state's election laws

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas legislators on Tuesday approved changes to the state's election laws, including restrictions outside polling places and on absentee ballots, that opponents said would disproportionately harm voters of color in the state.

The measures advanced by the majority-Republican Legislature come as an historic number of voting restrictions have been proposed across the country, fueled by former President Donald Trump's unfounded claims of election fraud in the 2020 election.

A bill approved by the House on a 74-23 vote prohibits someone being within 100 feet of the primary exterior entrance of a polling site while voting is taking place unless they're entering or leaving “for lawful purposes." The bill now heads to Republican Asa Hutchinson's desk.

A sponsor of the bill said it was in response to complaints from voters about groups handing out water, sandwiches or other items outside polling sites. Existing law prohibits candidates from campaigning within that area.

“This is about protecting our vote and not allowing people to come and congregate and hang out around the door where nobody's supposed to be hanging out," Republican Rep. Karilyn Brown said before the vote.

But opponents said the restriction would go well beyond addressing electioneering by banning people without any connection to a campaign from offering water to voters who are waiting outside polling places.

“I want you to think very carefully about what our state looks like when we pass legislation that creates barriers, however small, to keep people from the polls in whatever way," Democratic Rep. Vivian Flowers said.

Another bill lawmakers sent the governor will require signatures on absentee ballots to be compared and match the signatures on voters’ original registration certificates.

The measure, which the Senate approved on a 27-8 vote, also would ban the distribution of unsolicited absentee ballot applications to voters by designated election officials and would make the possession of more than four absentee ballots by one person a rebuttable presumption of intent to defraud.

Voting law changes in other states have prompted a backlash from businesses. Major League Baseball pulled the All-Star game out of Atlanta in response to a sweeping voting measure signed into law.

Hutchinson earlier this year enacted a change to the state's voter ID law that removed the ability for people without identification to cast a ballot if they sign a sworn statement.

“What we’re seeing in Arkansas is the most dangerous assault on the right to vote since the Jim Crow era,” Holly Dickson, ACLU of Arkansas executive director, said in a statement. “Legislators are moving at breakneck speed to erect new barriers to the ballot that will disproportionately impact voters of color, as well as elderly and low-income Arkansans."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Governors say no to President Biden’s mask mandate

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan
National Politics

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American military is warning that China is probably accelerating its timetable for capturing control of Taiwan, the island democracy that has been the chief source of tension between Washington and Beijing for decades and is widely seen as the most likely trigger for a potentially catastrophic U.S.-China war.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News