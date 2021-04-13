Arkansas lawmakers approve changes to state's election laws

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas legislators on Tuesday approved changes to the state's election laws, including restrictions outside polling places and on absentee ballots, that opponents said would disproportionately harm voters of color in the state.

The measures advanced by the majority-Republican Legislature come as an historic number of voting restrictions have been proposed across the country, fueled by former President Donald Trump's unfounded claims of election fraud in the 2020 election.

A bill approved by the House on a 74-23 vote prohibits someone being within 100 feet of the primary exterior entrance of a polling site while voting is taking place unless they're entering or leaving “for lawful purposes." The bill now heads to Republican Asa Hutchinson's desk.

A sponsor of the bill said it was in response to complaints from voters about groups handing out water, sandwiches or other items outside polling sites. Existing law prohibits candidates from campaigning within that area.