Arkansas lawmakers approve conscience objections for doctors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Legislature on Thursday approved a bill allowing doctors to refuse to treat someone due to religious or moral objections, sending it to the governor over complaints that would create a blanket right to discriminate against patients.

The majority-Republican Senate voted 25-6 for the bill, which says health care workers and institutions have the right to not participate in non-emergency treatments that violate their conscience. The bill now heads to Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who has not said whether he supports the measure.

Opponents of the bill have called it a part of a trend of measures discriminating against LGBTQ people that are advancing in the Legislature. They include a measure endorsed by a House committee earlier Thursday that will prohibit transgender girls and women from participating in school sports consistent with their gender identity.

“In the midst of a devastating and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we should be expanding access to health care and making it more affordable, not advancing bills that make it harder for LGBTQ Arkansans to receive the care they need," said Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David, who urged Hutchinson to veto the measure.