 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arkansas lawmakers approve overhaul of Medicaid expansion
0 comments
AP

Arkansas lawmakers approve overhaul of Medicaid expansion

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers on Tuesday gave final approval to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's plan to overhaul the state's Medicaid expansion by encouraging work by recipients rather than requiring it.

The House voted 64-34 for the legislation, sending it to the Republican governor's desk.

Under the measure, the program will continue to use Medicaid funds to place recipients on private health insurance. But under the proposal, those who don’t work or attend school could be moved to the traditional fee-for-service Medicaid program. More than 300,000 people are currently on the state’s Medicaid expansion.

Hutchinson and GOP lawmakers proposed the overhaul after a work requirement for the expansion was blocked by federal courts and President Joe Biden's administration.

The Biden administration must still approve the changes. The state Department of Health has said it will submit its proposal for the new expansion program by July.

The proposal includes other changes, including a home-visiting program for at-risk moms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Artist behind Work & Church mural

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
National Politics

Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sharp rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday formally scrapped a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit U.S. promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by conservatives like religious freedom and property matters while dismissing reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

+3
AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more
National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday misstated the reality at the U.S.-Mexico border when he asserted that “nothing has changed” when it comes to the number of children coming to the United States since his predecessor, Donald Trump, was in office. The numbers are up since Biden became president on Jan. 20.

+3
White House says it's working on access to migrant centers
National Politics

White House says it's working on access to migrant centers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was committed to transparency and “we’re working to get that done as soon as we can.”

+4
Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes
National Politics

Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving to sharply increase offshore wind energy along the East Coast, saying Monday it is taking initial steps toward approving a huge wind farm off the New Jersey coast as part of an effort to generate electricity for more than 10 million homes nationwide by 2030.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News