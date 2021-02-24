 Skip to main content
Arkansas lawmakers give final OK to 'Stand Your Ground' bill
AP

Arkansas lawmakers give final OK to 'Stand Your Ground' bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers gave final approval Wednesday to legislation loosening the state's restrictions on using lethal force in self defense, sending the measure to Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The House voted 72-23 for the bill, which removes the state's duty to retreat before using deadly force. The Senate approved the bill last month.

A similar measure stalled in the Legislature two years ago, but the bill this year moved more easily after groups that opposed it said they’re neutral to the latest version. Hutchinson has not said whether he supports the legislation, though he’s previously expressed reservations about changing the state’s self-defense law.

At least 25 states have laws stating that there is no duty to retreat before using deadly force against an attacker, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. The most recent state to enact such a measure was Ohio last month.

Supporters of the measure say it would additional protections for people who have to defend themselves. Opponents said it would put more people, especially people of color, at risk.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

