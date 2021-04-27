Arkansas lawmakers reworking gun law nullification effort

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers on Tuesday reworked an effort to preempt federal gun restrictions following objections from the governor, law enforcement and prosecutors that a previous proposal went too far and jeopardized public safety.

The new legislation declares invalid and not recognized by the state any federal gun restrictions enacted on or after Jan. 1 that violate the state and U.S. Constitution’s right to bear arms. The House approved it 75-19.

The measure aims to ease concerns prosecutors and law enforcement had raised about a bill Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed last week that would have imposed criminal penalties on local and state police for helping enforce federal gun restrictions. The Senate voted Monday to override Hutchinson's veto.

The House temporarily postponed a vote to override Hutchinson's veto shortly after the alternative bill was approved.