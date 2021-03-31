Arkansas lawmakers vote to prevent mask mandate's return

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers on Wednesday voted to prohibit the state from reimposing a mask mandate to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a day after Gov. Asa Hutchinson lifted the requirement.

The Senate voted 20-9 in favor of the measure prohibiting mandatory face coverings, sending the measure to the House.

The bill advanced a day after Hutchinson, a Republican, lifted the mask mandate he imposed last year. The governor has not ruled out reinstating the mandate, but says it is unlikely.

“What this bill does is make sure we don't have that happen again, by executive order or by government fiat," Republican Sen. Trent Garner, the bill's sponsor, said before the vote.

The measure is the latest pushback Hutchinson has faced from fellow Republicans in the Legislature over the state's virus rules and his emergency powers. Hutchinson last week vetoed legislation that would have required the state to refund fines collected from some businesses.