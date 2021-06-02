Arkansas lawyer: Contract spiked over email to legislator

“Not only does this bill put lives in danger, it fully illustrates the arrogance of you and your party to think that you have the authority to dictate such personal matters," wrote Copeland, who ran unsuccessfully against Fite in the 2018 election.

Emails attached to the lawsuit obtained under the Freedom of Information Act show Fite forwarded Copeland's message to Administrative Office of the Courts Director Marty Sullivan.

Sullivan forwarded the email to AOC's human resources director and two other officials with the office and wrote, “this isn't helpful, at all." Sullivan, who is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Fite told The Associated Press she forwarded the email to Sullivan because she was concerned it appeared as if Copeland was writing on behalf of AOC since it included his title. Fite said she did not have any additional discussions with Sullivan.

“I thought probably Mr. Sullivan or someone would want Mr. Copeland to understand that when he sends correspondence to state representatives or senators, he needs to make sure and make it clear whether he is doing that on his own behalf or whether he is doing that under the offices of the courts," Fite said.