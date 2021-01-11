Arkansas Legislature begins session in middle of pandemic

“We need... something that would impress on senators the seriousness of wearing a mask and protecting their own health as well as others," said Democratic Sen. Stephanie Flowers, who proposed the measure. Under Flowers' proposal, violators of the mask rule would be excluded from the Senate the following day.

Efforts to require lawmakers to wear a mask have faced resistance, even in states where legislatures have had outbreaks or there have been a record number of cases. Arkansas is tied with South Dakota for the largest outbreak in a state legislature, according to figures compiled by The Associated Press. Both states have had 21 lawmakers test positive since the pandemic began.

Opponents of Flowers' proposal said they believed it went too far with its penalties and questioned whether the Senate could legally enforce it.

“I have serious doubts that we can financially penalize members. I have more serious doubts that we should," said Republican Sen. Alan Clark, who added he also has bigger concerns about members being excluded from the chamber if they violate the rule.