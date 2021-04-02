Arkansas passes 2 bills aimed to tighten election laws

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two separate bills have been approved by the Arkansas House and Senate that would tighten restrictions on absentee ballots and prevent people from lingering near polling places.

Both bills passed on Thursday despite the objection of Rep. Fred Love, a Democrat from Little Rock, who equated them to Jim Crow laws, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

“I will tell you this, history will judge this time in the Legislature, and it will show that these laws, all they do is disenfranchise people,” Love said.

Meanwhile, proponents of the bills say they aim to increase election integrity and address problems that they say occurred in the state during the 2020 election.

Voter fraud is extremely rare.