Arkansas reports 352 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Wednesday reported its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases in more than a month and two more deaths from the illness caused by the virus.

The Department of Health said the state's virus cases rose by 352 to 334,061 total since the pandemic began. COVID-19 deaths in Arkansas now total 5,708.

The increase was the biggest since the state reported 396 new cases on March 16. The state's active virus cases, meaning ones that don't include people who have died or recovered, increased by 139 to 1,943. The state's COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by two to 175.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson called the increase in cases “a serious reminder of the importance to get vaccinated," and urged Arkansans to schedule appointments if they hadn't been immunized yet.

“It is also a reminder that the virus is still here along with the more contagious variants," Hutchinson said in a statement released by his office. “Our best defense is the vaccine."

The department said an additional 20,706 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered. More than 650,000 people in the state have been fully immunized, while about 331,000 have been partially immunized.