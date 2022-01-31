US Sen. Boozman of Arkansas raises $1.1M for reelection bid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Boozman's campaign on Monday said he raised more than $1.1 million in the final months of last year as the Republican prepares to fend off challenges in Arkansas' primary election.

The two-term senator reported having $3.5 million on hand for his reelection bid and spending more than $401,000 in the final three months of last year. Monday was the deadline for candidates to file their fundraising reports with the Federal Election Commission.

“I look forward to 2022 and earning the support of Arkansans once again to deliver proven, conservative results," Boozman said in a statement released by his campaign.

Boozman was first elected to the Senate in 2010 and won reelection in 2016. He faces challenges from fellow Republicans in May's primary, including former NFL player Jake Bequette and Hot Springs gun range owner Jan Morgan. Heath Loftis, a Stuttgart pastor, is also challenging Boozman in the primary.

Bequette reported raising more than $276,000 during the quarter and spending $217,000. He reported having more than $411,000.

“As I travel around the state, it’s clear that my message is resonating and the people of Arkansas want a conservative warrior as their senator, not a do-nothing career politician," Bequette said in statement from his campaign.

The Arkansas Patriots Fund, a super PAC aligned with Bequette, launched in September with a $1 million contribution from shipping and supply company executive Richard Uihlein.

Morgan reported raising about $125,000 during the quarter and spending more than $126,000. She had nearly $60,000 on hand and about $7,200 in debt. Loftis raised $100 and had $460 on hand.

Natalie James and Dan Whitfield are running for the Democratic nomination for the Senate seat. Fundraising reports for the latest quarter for them weren't listed on the FEC's website Monday evening.

Boozman is running with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who easily won the state in his failed presidential reelection bid, and the state's top GOP figures including former White House press secretary and gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders.

