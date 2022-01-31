 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US Sen. Boozman of Arkansas raises $1.1M for reelection bid

  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2022 Arkansas Senate

FILE - U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., alongside other senate Republicans, speaks to members of the media on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Sen. Boozman's campaign on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 said he raised more than $1.1 million in the final months of last year as the Republican prepares to fend off challenges in Arkansas' primary election.

 Amanda Andrade-Rhoades - freelancer, FR171810 AP

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Boozman's campaign on Monday said he raised more than $1.1 million in the final months of last year as the Republican prepares to fend off challenges in Arkansas' primary election.

The two-term senator reported having $3.5 million on hand for his reelection bid and spending more than $401,000 in the final three months of last year. Monday was the deadline for candidates to file their fundraising reports with the Federal Election Commission.

“I look forward to 2022 and earning the support of Arkansans once again to deliver proven, conservative results," Boozman said in a statement released by his campaign.

Boozman was first elected to the Senate in 2010 and won reelection in 2016. He faces challenges from fellow Republicans in May's primary, including former NFL player Jake Bequette and Hot Springs gun range owner Jan Morgan. Heath Loftis, a Stuttgart pastor, is also challenging Boozman in the primary.

People are also reading…

Bequette reported raising more than $276,000 during the quarter and spending $217,000. He reported having more than $411,000.

“As I travel around the state, it’s clear that my message is resonating and the people of Arkansas want a conservative warrior as their senator, not a do-nothing career politician," Bequette said in statement from his campaign.

The Arkansas Patriots Fund, a super PAC aligned with Bequette, launched in September with a $1 million contribution from shipping and supply company executive Richard Uihlein.

Morgan reported raising about $125,000 during the quarter and spending more than $126,000. She had nearly $60,000 on hand and about $7,200 in debt. Loftis raised $100 and had $460 on hand.

Natalie James and Dan Whitfield are running for the Democratic nomination for the Senate seat. Fundraising reports for the latest quarter for them weren't listed on the FEC's website Monday evening.

Boozman is running with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who easily won the state in his failed presidential reelection bid, and the state's top GOP figures including former White House press secretary and gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to use his annual budget address Wednesday to offer consumers relief from soaring inflation by lifting or rebating some of the biggest pains in the pocketbook — taxes paid in the grocery checkout line, at the gas pump and to the property tax collector.

Russia, US exchange accusations over Ukraine at UN

Russia, US exchange accusations over Ukraine at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia accused the West on Monday of “whipping up tensions” over Ukraine and said the U.S. had brought “pure Nazis” to power in Kyiv as the U.N. Security Council held a stormy and bellicose debate on Moscow's troop buildup near its southern neighbor.

N. Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

N. Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea confirmed Monday it test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam, the North’s most significant weapon launch in years, as Washington plans steps to show its commitment to its Asian allies.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: REVV Aviation flight school opens at Bud Day Field

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News