Arkansas Senate OKs health care religious objections bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Senate on Wednesday approved a measure allowing medical providers to refuse to treat someone because of their religious or moral beliefs, a move critics say will allow them to turn LGBTQ patients away.

The majority-Republican Senate voted 27-6 in favor of the measure, which says health care workers and institutions have the right to not participate in non-emergency treatments that violate their conscience. The proposal now heads to the House.

Supporters of the bill said it would protect health care workers from being forced to perform something that goes against their conscience.

“This bill is about elective things, things you can take time to find a provider who's willing to offer the service rather than a force a provider who doesn't believe in doing it," said Republican Sen. Kim Hammer, who sponsored the measure.

Similar legislation was filed in Arkansas in 2017 and 2019, but neither bill made it out of committee. Opponents said it would give wide berth to medical providers to use religious, moral or philosophical beliefs to deny care to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender patients.