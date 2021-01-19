 Skip to main content
Arkansas Senate OKs 'Stand Your Ground' bill, sends to House
AP

Arkansas Senate OKs 'Stand Your Ground' bill, sends to House

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Senate on Tuesday passed legislation easing restrictions on the use of deadly force in self-defense, sending the measure to the House.

The majority Republican Senate voted 27-7 for the measure that would remove would the state’s duty to retreat. The bill now heads to to the majority-Republican House.

A similar measure failed before a Senate panel two years ago, but has moved more easily through the Legislature after groups that opposed it have said they're neutral to the latest version. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has not said whether he supports the legislation.

At least 25 states have laws stating that there is no duty to retreat before using deadly force against an attacker, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Ohio’s GOP governor last week signed legislation removing that state’s duty to retreat.

