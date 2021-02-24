 Skip to main content
Arkansas Senate removes affidavit option from voter ID law
Arkansas Senate removes affidavit option from voter ID law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Senate on Wednesday gave final approval to legislation making the state’s voter ID law stricter by no longer allowing people without identification to cast a ballot, even if they sign a statement affirming their identity.

The majority-Republican Senate approved the measure by a 25-9 vote, sending it to GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson's desk. The majority-Republican House approved the measure earlier this month.

Under the state’s current law, a voter who doesn’t present photo identification but signs a statement can cast a provisional ballot that will be counted unless the county election commission finds it invalid.

Republican lawmakers across the country are seeking tighter voting restriction s, months after the highest turnout in a presidential election in 50 years. The Brennan Center for Justice, a public policy institute, has already tallied more than 100 bills in 28 states meant to restrict voting access.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

