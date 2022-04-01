Arkansas Supreme Court stays ruling against 4 voting laws

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court stayed on Friday a judge's ruling that struck down four new voting laws as unconstitutional.

The justices granted an emergency stay requested by Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge to a Pulaski County judge's injunction against the restrictions the GOP-led Legislature passed last year.

Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen had denied Rutledge's request to stay his decision on Tuesday pending her appeal.

The measures struck down include a change to the state’s voter ID law that removed the option for voters without photo identification to cast ballots if they sign affidavits affirming their identity.

The other measures would prevent anyone other than voters from being within 100 feet of a polling place, require an absentee voter’s signature on a ballot to match the signature on their voter registration application, and move up the deadline for voters to return absentee ballots in person.

Supporters of the changes said they were needed for voter integrity and election security. Griffen, however, ruled that those concerns were based on speculation and conjecture.

