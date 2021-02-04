 Skip to main content
Arkansas surgeon general running for lieutenant governor
AP

Arkansas surgeon general running for lieutenant governor

Arkansas surgeon general running for lieutenant governor

FILE - In this March 23, 2015, file photo, Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe speaks at a meeting at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Bledsoe says he's running for lieutenant governor next year. Dr. Bledsoe announced Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, he's seeking the Republican nomination for the state's No. 2 constitutional office.

 Danny Johnston

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' surgeon general on Thursday said he's running for lieutenant governor next year.

Dr. Greg Bledsoe said he's seeking the Republican nomination for the state's No. 2 constitutional office. He's the second Republican to announce a run for the seat. Sen. Jason Rapert in 2019 announced he was running.

“I think people really want someone in the lieutenant governor position who can articulate our Arkansas values and can also move us forward as a state, and bring us together," Bledsoe said.

Bledsoe, 47, has served as surgeon general since 2015.

The state's current lieutenant governor, Tim Griffin, is barred by term limits from seeking reelection next year. He's running against Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders for the Republican nomination for governor.

No Democrats have announced they're running for lieutenant governor.

