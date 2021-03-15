Arkansas virus cases drop, lawmakers change emergency powers

The House also approved by a 67-20 vote legislation requiring the state to refund fines it's collected for violation of its virus rules

Hutchinson said he planned to sign the emergency powers changes into law “because it gives the governor the flexibility needed to manage during a crisis.

“It also provides an appropriate check by the legislature," he said in a statement.

Hutchinson repeated his opposition to the refund proposal, but stopped short of saying whether he'd veto the measure. Opponents have said the refunds would be unfair to businesses that had complied with the state's virus restrictions.

The governor has five days, not including Sunday, to take action on the bill after it reaches his desk before it becomes law without his signature. If he vetoes the bill, it would take a simple majority of the Legislature to override him.

The number of people in Arkansas who died from COVID-19 dropped on Monday by seven to 5,481, while the number of people hospitalized rose by seven to 250, according to the Department of Health.

The department said nearly 849,00 of the 1.4 million coronavirus vaccine doses the state has been allocated have been given so far.

