Army's use of TikTok app raises concerns on Capitol Hill

Lt. Col. Audricia Harris, a spokeswoman for McCarthy, said Tuesday that the Army is aware of the TikTok concerns.

"While these concerns are not unique to any specific social media platform, we take matters of security seriously and make every effort to ensure our force is safeguarding sensitive and personal information," Harris said.

TikTok has said its data is not subject to Chinese law and that it does not remove content based on "sensitivities related to China."

On the app, people share short videos, often set to music.

Faced with recruiting struggles, the Army over the past year has begun to shift to more online communications, saying that young people are now more interested in connecting online rather than in person. As a result, the Army is sending teams of recruiters into popular gaming contests such as Ultimate Fighter, Madden Football or the addictive Fortnite: Battle Royale, an online survival game. And recruiters are allowed to use online apps to reach young people.