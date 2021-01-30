 Skip to main content
Army to conduct training exercises in Hawaii in February
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Army will conduct all mission-essential training exercises at Schofield Barracks throughout the month of February, military officials said.

The announcement was made on Friday with a warning to local communities who may hear training activities from their nearby homes, KHON-TV reported.

The exercises must adhere to health and safety guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic, including social distancing, facial coverings and frequent sanitation and sterilization, officials said.

According to the schedule, training activities will occur both during daytime and nighttime hours, and include helicopter operations, demolitions training and mortar training.

The Army is also advising residents that Unmanned Aircraft Systems training can occur 24 hours a day at the Wheeler Army Airfield. Those trainings could also occur over the restricted airspace above Schofield Barracks and a northwestern section of the Waianae mountain range.

Schofield Barracks is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Pearl Harbor.

