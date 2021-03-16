Army under fire from Congress over Fort Hood response

Christopher Swecker, chairman of the review panel, said the agents were “victims of the system,” which he said failed to train them and often had them doing administrative tasks. And he said the base leadership was focused on military readiness, and “completely and utterly neglected” the sexual assault prevention program. As a result, he said, lower-level unit commanders didn't encourage service members to report assaults, and in many cases were shaming victims or were actually the perpetrators themselves.

Lawmakers pressed Martin for specific changes she has made to staffing, case loads and tracking at Fort Hood, but she gave limited answers and said decisions are still being made, further frustrating the lawmakers.

“I'm truly disappointed that that is the extent of what you have gleaned from the report,” Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., the subcommittee chairwoman, told Martin.

Under questioning from others, Martin said Army leaders are reviewing a number of options, including adding more civilian investigators, creating eight major case response teams and hiring 30 support personnel to do administrative and technology tasks. She said the Army also could put military police in charge of the administrative jobs to free up investigators for cases.