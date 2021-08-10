Arrest made in killing amid uproar over state police reforms

The higher standard is designed to keep police from using force against the wrong person or using it unnecessarily. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office has suggested that the deputy declined to use the dog because the deputy did not have probable cause to arrest or use force against a specific person.

Sgt. Darren Moss Jr., a spokesman for the sheriff's office, declined to respond to the activists' comments Tuesday.

Steve Strachan, executive director of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, said in a written statement that the implementation of the use-of-force law should have been delayed until the attorney general writes model policies on the topic — something that isn't due to happen until next July.

As the activists' news conference was wrapping up Tuesday, deputies were arresting the 16-year-old suspect at his home without incident, after what the sheriff's office described as two weeks of hard investigative work.

Leslie Cushman, the director of the Coalition for Police Accountability, said that was a good outcome: Investigators solved the crime without risking having a police dog potentially bite the wrong person.

“We think it’s unreasonable to blame the law for their earlier decision to not use the dog in their search that day,” Cushman said. “If they thought they couldn't track safely, that was their decision.”

