HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Money is starting to pour into Pennsylvania's mid-term congressional races with the GOP's control of the U.S. House of Representatives on the line.
But ominous signs are surfacing for Republicans in races that several months ago had been considered even contests.
Republican groups have begun airing TV attack ads to protect freshman Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in suburban Philadelphia and to try to oust three-term Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright in northeastern Pennsylvania.
But Republican groups aren't spending money — yet, anyway — in closely watched contests in suburban Pittsburgh and in the Allentown area that had been viewed as tossups after May's primary election.
Pennsylvania is a crucial building block in the Democratic effort to wipe out the GOP's 23-seat House majority, and Democrats are optimistic about capturing several seats.