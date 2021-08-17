As COVID-19 surges, 93% of Oregon's hospital beds are full

“If you are unvaccinated, you are at incredible risk from the Delta variant,” Brown tweeted. “Almost everyone hospitalized for COVID-19 could have avoided severe illness if they had been vaccinated.”

Over the past month Brown has announced measures to decrease the infection rate and hospitalizations and boost vaccinations. Recent measures include requiring that health care workers and state employees be vaccinated.

In addition, on Friday a statewide mask mandate was reimplemented — everyone in Oregon who is 5 years or older, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask in indoor public spaces.

Last month, Brown announced that masks would be required regardless of vaccination status in K-12 schools. However, some education leaders have pushed back, including school board members in public meetings and administrators in written communications to parents.

On Tuesday, Brown urged leaders to follow her mask mandates and not “jeopardize” the return to full-time in-person instruction.