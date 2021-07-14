As COVID rises, a vexing hunt for nursing home vaccine stats

Grabowski's analysis of Medicare data indicates that nationwide, about 78% of residents and 56% of staff completed their vaccinations as of the week ending June 20.

Statistics posted by Medicare reveal big disparities between states. In Alaska, 91% of residents are vaccinated, but in Florida it's 69%. In Hawaii, 82% of staffers are vaccinated, but in New York it's 62% and in Louisiana, 42%. Staff vaccination rates are important because infected staffers can unwittingly bring the virus into a nursing home before they develop symptoms.

Within states, there can be big differences among counties, and even among nursing homes in the same community, said Terry Fulmer, president of the John A. Hartford Foundation, which works to improve care for older adults.

“We now have a Delta variant and we could have a surge," said Fulmer. “My concern is that residents will die and that staff will die, and it could have been prevented.”

Medicare's parent agency, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, acknowledged in a statement that it has work to do. “We are focused on making this data more consumer-friendly and easy to navigate," the agency said.