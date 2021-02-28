As Florida lawmakers reconvene, pandemic casts large shadow

It’s unclear how many of the 120-member House have been infected, but some members over the months have gone on social media to share news that they had come down with the disease. Citing privacy laws, a spokesperson for the Republican-controlled House declined to provide statistical information on what percentage of members have come down with the disease.

Widespread infections among lawmakers could lead to an abrupt recess to the session if attendance falls below the necessary quorum.

That could scuttle debate over key legislation being advanced by Republican majorities in the House and Senate, including a measure that would shield businesses from COVID-related lawsuits.

Senators and House members will hold floor sessions without witnesses in the public galleries, although the press will be allowed to chronicle proceedings in person.

Even as Gov. Ron DeSantis has opened up much of the state, and even preempted local governments from enforcing fines for not wearing masks, the state Capitol and its legislative meetings will be off limits to the general public.

Hearing rooms will not have the usual throngs of lobbyists, policy advocates and ordinary citizens who seek to influence or witness the work of the Legislature and American democracy.