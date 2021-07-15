As prices rise at rapid pace, Fed chief seeks patience

He attributed the gains to a narrow set of industries that were hit hard by soaring demand and in many cases, severe supply shortages, as the nation emerged from the worst of the pandemic.

“It’s airplane tickets, it’s hotel rooms and it’s a handful of other things, and they account for essentially all of the overshoot,” Powell said.

“We think that those things are clearly temporary, we don’t know when they’ll end, but they’ll go away,” he said.

Powell conceded that there are forces that could emerge that would continue to lift inflation, though he did not name any. Some economists worry that rising home prices and rents could act as a longer-term boost to consumer prices. But Powell said the Fed is monitoring price trends closely and will react to any such changes.

“We won’t have to wait a tremendously long time, I don’t think, to know whether our basic understanding of this is right,” he said.

Kathy Bostjancic, an economist at Oxford Economics, said that because Powell referred several times to a six-month time frame, it “seems by then he will judge if indeed it’s temporary or more permanent.”