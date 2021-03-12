As school workers get vaccine, Wolf puts police, others next

The administration says nearly 1 million Pennsylvanians over 65 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Wolf said the state is currently averaging some 70,000 vaccines a day, and was encouraged that more than 114,000 were vaccinated in Pennsylvania on Thursday.

Some of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will go to regional clinics starting in April. The shape and form of those clinics is a work in progress, and Wolf said the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania is involved.

Pennsylvania’s program to vaccinate teachers and other school workers, starting in the youngest grades, immunized more than 6,500 people in its first days, officials said.

The Wolf administration said 10 of the school clinics are up and running. Ten more were expected to become operational on Friday and the other eight should begin over the coming weekend. They are organized around the state’s regional schools network known as intermediate units.

In this first round, the clinics are administering the state’s allocation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines to school employees in kindergarten through third grade, as well as those working with students with disabilities and students learning to speak English.

Some 450 of Pennsylvania’s 500 school districts are conducting at least some brick-and-mortar instruction, according to state data. About 1.3 million students are in those districts, while 440,000 students are in districts with only virtual instruction.

