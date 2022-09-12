 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

As Ukraine pursues counteroffensive, Russia strikes Kharkiv

  • Updated
  • 0

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Among the boarded-up windows and blast-scarred buildings of Ukraine’s second-largest city, where Russian missiles and rockets strike during the day and the night, fear forms the backdrop of life.

As Ukrainian forces advance in their counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region, pushing Russian forces out of territory they have held for months, strikes have continued unabated on the city, already hammered by artillery during months of war.

A missile strike on a power station Sunday night sparked a major fire and plunged Kharkiv into darkness for hours. In the blackness, another missile slammed into a residential building at around midnight, collapsing part of it and killing one person, local officials said.

“It’s dangerous to live in Kharkiv, every day is dangerous. It’s dangerous during the day and night,” said Kateryna Protsenko, a 29-year-old veterinarian living across the street from the apartment building.

People are also reading…

“The nights are sleepless, but anyway you continue to live because you have a family and you need to survive and work somehow,” she said, visibly shaken at the sight of the building, a gaping hole where part of the third story used to be.

The building’s facade had peeled off and piles of rubble lay strewn on the ground, mixed with the twisted metal shrapnel of the missile. On the building’s second story, a closet stood suddenly exposed, a single coat hanger dangling precariously from its rail.

Protsenko said she couldn’t leave Kharkiv — she needed to work, and there were still sick animals to treat.

“So you live where you can live, and you understand that today you are alive but you can be gone in a minute," she said.

More explosions sounded out in the middle of the day Monday, with a police administrative building set on fire by a strike that killed one person in a neighboring building.

“Russia carried out a rocket attack against a peaceful city, where peaceful people live, just the same as the people living in the United States of America, or anywhere else in the world, who go to school, have their ordinary lives, raise their children,” Kharkiv regional police chief Volodymyr Timoshko said.

Behind him, firefighting crews clambered up ladders with hoses, dousing the flames leaping out of the top story of the building as choking smoke billowed out over the city.

Timoshko said authorities believed the building was hit by a rocket from a Smerch multiple rocket launcher.

“It’s quite a powerful weapon which is used for mass destruction, I repeat, mass destruction of the population,” he said. “They are using it during the daytime in the city center, the city which is living a normal life.”

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists to find more than 370 people it believes are currently working in law enforcement agencies. Several people told The Associated Press they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group.

Utah rep. told Mormon bishop not to report abuse, docs show

Utah rep. told Mormon bishop not to report abuse, docs show

A Utah lawmaker and prominent attorney for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints advised a church bishop not to report a confession of child sex abuse to authorities, a decision that allowed the abuse to continue for years, according to records filed in a lawsuit. The two pages of records from a log of calls fielded by a law firm representing the church and the deposition of a church official show that Utah Republican State Rep. Merrill F. Nelson took the initial call from a bishop reporting that church member Paul Adams had sexually abused his daughters. The records show that Nelson also had multiple conversations over a two-year span with two bishops who knew of the abuse.

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia’s Defense Ministry says it's pulling back forces from two areas in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. A Defense Ministry spokesman says the troops will be regrouped from Balakliya and Izyum to the eastern Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy taunted Moscow over the withdrawal, saying its army was “demonstrating the best that it can do — showing its back.” Western officials and analysts say Ukraine has punched through the front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking large swaths of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines.

New UK PM Truss vows to tackle energy crisis, ailing economy

New UK PM Truss vows to tackle energy crisis, ailing economy

Liz Truss has taken over as U.K. prime minister and is immediately facing up to the enormous tasks ahead of her. The challenges include pressure to curb soaring prices, boost the economy, ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages. At the top of her inbox is the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels. Truss said she would cut taxes to spur economic growth, bolster the National Health Service and “deal hands on” with the energy crisis, though she offered few details.

US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea

US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea

A newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding says the Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, says “the information that we have is that Russia has specifically asked for ammunition.” A U.S. official says the fact Russia is turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates that its military "continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions.” The official spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity to discuss the intelligence determination.

Hong Kong speech therapists convicted of sedition over books

Hong Kong speech therapists convicted of sedition over books

Five Hong Kong speech therapists have been convicted of sedition law after they printed a series of children’s books about sheep and wolves that a court said was aimed at inciting hatred against authorities. The five could face up to two years imprisonment. They had pleaded not guilty. They were arrested in July 2021, after publishing books with stories that revolved around a village of sheep that has to deal with wolves from a different village. The sheep take action like going on strike or escaping by boat, and police said that the stories paralleled the incidents linked to political unrest in Hong Kong. Authorities have cracked down on dissent since pro-democracy protests in 2019, arresting dozens of activists while others have fled abroad.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sweden's ruling left-wing coalition in tight race with right-wing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News