As vaccinations drop, N. Carolina may offer financial perks

“The demand for vaccine is definitely lower,” Cohen said. “We know we're at that place where the folks who were incredibly eager, willing to drive 30 minutes, take time off work, we've gotten those folks vaccinated. We've gotten half of adults vaccinated. But we know that we need to make this more convenient, particularly those who can't take off from work.”

Cohen said many residents not presently vaccinated still have interest in the shot but just haven’t gotten around to scheduling an appointment or walking into a clinic. Others are persuadable and want answers to basic questions about how the vaccine is made. She believes the key to turning things around will be making shots more appealing to folks and more accessible than ever before.

“We need to move away from strictly appointment-based to walk-ins and sort of on-demand vaccination,” she said.

Last week, North Carolina saw the fewest number of people come in for first doses since December 2020, when supply was low and not made available to the general public. As of Friday morning, the state reported that fewer than 55,000 residents received an initial dose last week, which represents a 65% drop over the prior two weeks.