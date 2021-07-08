As vaccinations lag, Louisiana seeing rise in COVID-19 cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana, which has beaten back several spikes of the coronavirus disease, is seeing troubling new upticks in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as the state struggles to persuade people to get vaccinated and the highly contagious delta variant increases its spread.

The increases are nowhere near the height of previous outbreaks, when more than 2,000 COVID-19 patients in Louisiana were hospitalized at a time and dozens of people died from the disease each day. But health care officials Thursday worried Louisiana could be headed in that direction as the more virulent delta variant takes hold and becomes the dominant virus strain regionwide.

“COVID is increasing throughout the state, and the risk of being exposed to COVID when one goes about their day-to-day to activities is higher now than it was two weeks ago. There’s also very little doubt this is because of the delta variant,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, Gov. John Bel Edwards' chief public health adviser.

In a five-state region that includes Louisiana, 59% of all new COVID-19 cases are the delta variant, Kanter said in a conference call with reporters.