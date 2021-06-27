As variant rises, vaccine plan targets ‘movable middle’

She said she is used to dealing with skepticism, particularly given the history of substandard care in minority communities and the use of Black patients in medical experiments without their consent. She tries to listen carefully to objections and concerns, and respond with factual information that's on point.

“When you start telling them things they can relate to, it kind of calms them down," she said.

Her own motivation is personal. Finch said a close friend lost two brothers days apart to COVID-19, and that motivates her to keep working. “People are still dying,” she said.

While applauding the Biden administration's efforts to get Americans vaccinated, some public health experts say there are limits to what persuasion can achieve.

The administration has ruled out vaccine passports that could become a ticket to benefits such as international travel. But Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore health commissioner, said a federal verification system that people could use to prove their vaccination status could still be an incentive.

“Setting an aspirational goal of 70% was the right goal for the Biden administration, but I wish they had not been so hesitant about vaccination requirements,” she said.