As voting fight moves westward, accusations of racism follow

That analysis also found that Trump gained ground in heavily Latino precincts in Arizona, but less so than in other parts of the country.

Now Democratic-aligned groups are hoping the new voting push gives them an opening with Latinos who leaned toward Trump.

“If their vote was so important to these legislators, if their voice, if their opinions, if their perspectives, were so important to these legislators, then why are they passing bills that specifically makes it more difficult for their vote to be counted?" asked Gloria Gonzales-Dholakia, executive director of the Hispanic advocacy group Jolt Action. It plans to discuss the voter restrictions with Latinos during upcoming outreach.

In Arizona, there are two main voting bills on the table. The first would remove people from the state's mail-voting list if they have missed two consecutive election cycles and don't respond to a postcard notification. Democrats say that of the 150,000 voters who would be at risk of being removed because of this legislation, as many as one-third are Latino.