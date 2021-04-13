Assembly approves Republicans' COVID spending bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Republicans took another step Tuesday toward ripping control of billions of dollars in federal pandemic aid from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, passing a package of bills that would divvy out the money according to GOP priorities.

The state is in line to receive $3.2 billion in federal stimulus money and, by law, the dollars will be at Evers' disposal. But Republicans have been loudly demanding they should have a say in the spending, saying that would create more transparency and accountability.

“Instead of one person deciding how these taxpayer dollars should be spent, we really believe we should have a robust debate . . . and give the opportunity for the public to actually see where their dollars eventually will go," Speaker Robin Vos told reporters.

The Assembly passed the bills in a marathon floor session that stretched from midday into the evening hours.