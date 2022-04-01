 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Assembly has spent $160K on election investigation lawsuits

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly has spent more than $160,000 in taxpayer dollars to fight lawsuits stemming from a Republican-ordered investigation of the 2020 election.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday that it had obtained invoices through an open records request that detail payments to attorneys representing the Assembly and Speaker Robin Vos in lawsuits related to former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's review. Vos hired Gableman last year to investigate the election and has paid him $676,000 for his work so far.

The probe has sparked a lawsuit from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which is seeking to quash Gableman subpoenas requiring commission officials to submit to questions in private. Libera government watchdog group American Oversight has filed three separate lawsuits seeking public records related to the probe.

People are also reading…

The invoices obtained by the State Journal show more than $160,000 paid to attorneys in the elections commission lawsuit between October and early March. They also detail more than $18,000 in attorney payments in connection with the public records lawsuits.

Taxpayer costs related to the investigation may only grow.

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn this week found Vos and the Assembly in contempt for failing to produce records for American Oversight. She gave the speaker and the chamber 14 days to release the records or face a $1,000 daily fine. Vos has pushed back on the ruling, calling Bailey-Rihn a “liberal judge in Dane County trying to make us look bad.”

Meanwhile, Vos has extended Gableman's contract through the end of April, maintaining his existing budget.

Vos referred questions about the invoices and lawsuits to spokeswoman Angela Joyce, who didn't respond to requests for comment.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have confirmed Joe Biden won Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The House majority seemingly within their grasp, Republican lawmakers huddling at a retreat in Florida this week turned to the architect of the “Republican Revolution” nearly three decades ago — former House Speaker Newt Gingrich — for ideas on starting their own political revolt come November.

Budget: New Titans stadium, grocery tax pause, vote machines

Budget: New Titans stadium, grocery tax pause, vote machines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers peppered Gov. Bill Lee's finance team with questions Tuesday about its proposal to authorize $500 million in bonds to help the Tennessee Titans build a new enclosed stadium. Some said the request caught them by surprise, since they approved a tax break for the team's planned stadium upgrades just last year.

White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine

White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military’s poor performance in Ukraine, according to the White House. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, the intel says.

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas implored Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff to act to overturn the 2020 election results have put a spotlight on how justices decide whether to step aside from a case.

EXPLAINER: South Dakota House nears AG impeachment decision

EXPLAINER: South Dakota House nears AG impeachment decision

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee investigating whether the state's attorney general should be impeached for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash is set to finish its work this week, wrapping up a monthslong investigation that has splintered the state's Republicans.

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced Tuesday it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round of talks.

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Hundreds of Russian troops are refusing to invade Ukraine, suing the government

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News