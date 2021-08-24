Assembly map-drawing panel to count inmates in home towns

The commission is using 2020 Census data to redraw the state's 203 House and 50 Senate districts for use starting with next year's elections.

The proposal would cover most of the roughly 37,000 state inmates that are scattered among 23 facilities in 19 counties. Many of the prisons are located in largely white, rural areas, while their inmate populations are much more racially diverse.

The change does not affect how federal and county prisoners are counted, leaving what Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward of Westmoreland County described as a lack of uniformity.

Ward said the result will be “a big mess. And we’re going to end up in court."

The latest figures from the Corrections Department indicate that by far the most common home county for state prison inmates is Philadelphia, with more than 9,000 prisoners, or about one in four. Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, accounts for more than 2,500 state prison inmates.

Inmates who were homeless before being locked up would be counted where they had most recently regularly stayed or regularly received services.

At least 1,000 inmates each are from some of the larger Pennsylvania counties — Berks, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery and York.