Assembly set to send unemployment bill to Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly was poised Tuesday to sign off on a bipartisan bill designed to jumpstart updates to Wisconsin's antiquated unemployment claims processing system.

The Senate passed the legislation 27-3 last week. Assembly approval would send it to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has pledged to sign it.

Evers has taken intense criticism for months over a backlog of unemployment claims stemming from COVD-19-related shutdowns. He has blamed the processing system, which dates back to the 1970s.

The governor called a special legislative session to consider his plan to spend $5.3 million to start upgrades. Republicans who control the Legislature's budget committee rewrote the bill to remove any funding. Instead state officials would have to use federal money and seek permission from the committee to access state dollars as needed.