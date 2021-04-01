At 1st Cabinet meeting, Biden says team 'looks like America'

The White House allowed press to witness just the opening three minutes, where Biden announced that he had asked five Cabinet secretaries “to take special responsibility to explain the plan to the American public.” He directed Transportation's Buttigieg, Energy's Jennifer Granholm, Housing and Urban Development's Marcia Fudge, Labor's Marty Walsh and Commerce's Gina Raimondo to be especially visible to the public and lead outreach on Capitol Hill.

Biden also directed the entire Cabinet to examine agency spending to ensure it follows his “Buy American” commitment.

With the sales blitz for the infrastructure plan just beginning, the focus of the meeting was on how the package can be relevant across government, as well on continuing to emphasize benefits Biden expects from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill he signed into law this month, said White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates.

Cabinet meetings in the modern era are less about setting administration policy than ensuring that all the government agencies are on the same page, say former officials. The sessions also offer presidents an opportunity to make their priorities and values clear. Deeper debates are generally reserved for smaller, subject-specific gatherings of Cabinet officials and senior advisers, such as the National Security Council and the Domestic Policy Council.