At 80, Vermont's Sen. Leahy ready to run impeachment trial

That can be a tribulation for anyone, let alone a 100-member legislative body that includes 26 senators who are 70 or older and five who are at least 80.

Carle, Leahy's spokesperson, said Senate leaders have been discussing the trial process, and it is “likely to be limited in duration.” Trump's first impeachment trial lasted almost three weeks. He was acquitted of trying to force Ukraine in 2019 to investigate his then-Democratic challenger Joe Biden by withholding promised funding.

Leahy “takes real care of his health," said his former chief of staff Luke Albee. Albee predicted that the senator would be able to handle the job, adding, "He is 80 years old. I'm sure it will be a challenge. And if he's not up to it, he'd say something.”

Sanders and Shelby both said that they'd spoken to Leahy on Wednesday and that he seemed ready to plunge ahead. “He now knows 80 million Americans care deeply about his health,” Albee joked, referring to the votes that carried fellow Biden to his November defeat of Trump.

Leahy will preside as Senate president pro tempore, a largely ceremonial post that usually goes to the majority party's longest-serving member. It puts him third in the line of presidential succession.